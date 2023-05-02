Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (23) this season while batting .242 with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- He has homered in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 26), and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (57.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
