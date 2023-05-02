Tim Anderson is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .298 with five doubles and two walks.

In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (45.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.

In three games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

