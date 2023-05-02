Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Mancini is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 32.0% of his games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 28.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
