White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (17-12) against the Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 2.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01 ERA).
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-9.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
- The White Sox have come away with three wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (118 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.96) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Michael Kopech vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 27
|Rays
|L 14-5
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 28
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zach Eflin
|April 29
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Calvin Faucher
|April 30
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tyler Mahle
|May 4
|Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Luke Weaver
