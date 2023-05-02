Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will try to beat Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-9.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 29 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-9 4-12 5-11 3-10 6-16 2-5

