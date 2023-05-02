The Minnesota Twins (17-12) visit the Chicago White Sox (8-21) in AL Central play, at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (0-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Kopech has one quality start this season.

Kopech will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (5-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 2.81 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .186.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

