Yasmani Grandal -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago in total hits (20) this season while batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.

In three games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

