Yasmani Grandal -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal leads Chicago in total hits (20) this season while batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Grandal has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
