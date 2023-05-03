The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431.

Vaughn will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (44.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings