Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .303 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this season (19 of 26), with multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 14 games this year (53.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (69.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (84.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings