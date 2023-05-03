Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Chicago Cubs (15-14) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (11-18) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has not been bigger favorites this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 152.
- The Cubs have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 29
|@ Marlins
|L 7-6
|Caleb Kilian vs Edward Cabrera
|April 30
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 1
|@ Nationals
|W 5-1
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 2
|@ Nationals
|L 4-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Trevor Williams
|May 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Jake Irvin
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Caleb Kilian vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|-
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 7
|Marlins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
