The Chicago Cubs (15-14) visit the Washington Nationals (11-18) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound, while Jake Irvin will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs' Stroman (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.29 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across six games.

He has five quality starts in six chances this season.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first this season.

The 26-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

