Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Nationals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (39.3%).
  • In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this year (25.0%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (12 of 28), he has scored, and in five of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
