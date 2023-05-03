The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .200 with four doubles and eight walks.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Varland (0-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
