Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .200 with four doubles and eight walks.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Varland (0-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
