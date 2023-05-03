The Carolina Hurricanes ready for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ
1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR
12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils' total of 222 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
  • The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

