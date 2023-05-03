On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .258 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%) Mancini has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In three games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Mancini has an RBI in eight of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings