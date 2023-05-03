The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jake Burger and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run total is set for this contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Sportsbooks have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won four of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-3).

The White Sox have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-9 4-12 5-11 4-10 7-16 2-5

