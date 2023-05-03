On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 11 extra-base hits.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (19.2%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season (26.9%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 26 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

