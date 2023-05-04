Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .291.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 19 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51.9% of his games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (66.7%), including five multi-run games (18.5%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (85.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (78.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6).
