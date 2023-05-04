Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (15-15) versus the Washington Nationals (12-18) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 16 times and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 153 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule