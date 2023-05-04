Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Jameson Taillon on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Cubs have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -225 +180 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
    • Chicago's last four games have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.1.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 16 total times this season. They've gone 8-8 in those games.
  • Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
  • Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-16-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-8 7-7 7-8 8-7 8-12 7-3

