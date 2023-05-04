Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB play with 40 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Chicago ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .442.

The Cubs rank second in the majors with a .272 batting average.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (153 total).

The Cubs are second in baseball with a .345 on-base percentage.

Cubs batters strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Chicago has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (0-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home - Jack Flaherty

