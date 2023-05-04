Nico Hoerner will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (15-15) on Thursday, May 4, when they match up with Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals (12-18) at Nationals Park at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-225). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 16 times and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Chicago has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 1-5 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

