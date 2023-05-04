Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on May 4, 2023
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Victor Robles and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (at 1:05 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .305/.352/.405 slash line so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 30 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .291/.364/.573 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Victor Robles Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Robles Stats
- Robles has four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI (26 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He has a .302/.394/.372 slash line on the season.
Robles Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .231/.280/.352 slash line so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
