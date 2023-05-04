Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings