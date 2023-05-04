Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .278 with two home runs and six walks.
  • In 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%) Sheets has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
