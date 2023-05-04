After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is batting .190 with a home run.

Alberto has had a base hit in three of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings