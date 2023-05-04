The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), leaving the park in 12% of his plate appearances.

Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings