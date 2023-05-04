Tim Anderson -- batting .262 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .309.

Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings