Trey Mancini and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .268 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 29.6% of his games this year, Mancini has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.