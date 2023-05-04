The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (hitting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.

In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 15 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

