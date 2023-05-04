Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (17-14) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins and Lucas Giolito (1-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win four times (19%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-12 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (127 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule