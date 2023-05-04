How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lucas Giolito will start for the Chicago White Sox against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 30 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 127 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.560 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Giolito (1-2) will take the mound for the White Sox, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Giolito has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
