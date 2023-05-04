The Minnesota Twins (17-14) will lean on Byron Buxton when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog White Sox have +115 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 20 times and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 11-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (19%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.