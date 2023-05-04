Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashed .259/.366/.429 so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .217/.268/.426 slash line on the season.

Robert has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Lopez has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

The 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.342/.553 on the year.

Buxton will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He has a slash line of .230/.293/.336 on the season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.