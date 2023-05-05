Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .257 with a double, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.321) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .235.
  • Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 82.1% of his games this year (23 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In 14 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greene (0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
