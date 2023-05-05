The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) currently includes zero players. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, May 5 from Wells Fargo Center.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Celtics took down the 76ers 121-87 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 25 points. Tobias Harris notched 16 points in the 76ers' loss.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 120.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.5 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while giving up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The 76ers have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 109.5 points per contest, 5.7 fewer points their than season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and allow 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214.5

