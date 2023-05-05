Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Twins.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .258.
- Jimenez is batting .524 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 of 24 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
