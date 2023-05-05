Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After hitting .171 with a double, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .196 with four doubles and 10 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene (0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.