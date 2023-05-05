Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .263 with two home runs and six walks.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
