After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto has a double and a home run while hitting .192.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greene (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.