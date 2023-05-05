After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto has a double and a home run while hitting .192.

In four of 11 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

