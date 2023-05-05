Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto has a double and a home run while hitting .192.
- In four of 11 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
