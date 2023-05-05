The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as the underdog (70%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They have a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.

