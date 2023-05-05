White Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have won in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a mark of 4-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (130 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Calvin Faucher
|April 30
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Luke Weaver
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
