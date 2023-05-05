Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have won in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 4-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (130 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule