Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox are ready for a matchup with Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 31 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.60) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.540 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller

