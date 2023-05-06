Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 23 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In 14 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .338 to opposing hitters.
