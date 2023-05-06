Cody Bellinger -- hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .297 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in 24.1% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 69.0% of his games this season (20 of 29), with two or more runs five times (17.2%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings