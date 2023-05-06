Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (16-16) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (16-17) at 2:20 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (3-1) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (0-1) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-8-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 160 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

