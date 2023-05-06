Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-175).

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -175 +145 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
    • The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past six contests has been 8.3, a stretch during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have put together a 9-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Chicago has gone 1-3 (25%).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
  • Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-18-1).
  • The Cubs have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-8 7-8 8-9 8-7 9-12 7-4

