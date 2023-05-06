Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Marlins Player Props
|Cubs vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Marlins Odds
|Cubs vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Marlins
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .283 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 122nd in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (35.5%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.