Elvis Andrus and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .204.
  • In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.2% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
