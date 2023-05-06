Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .204.
- In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.2% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
