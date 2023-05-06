Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto has a double and a home run while batting .167.
- Alberto has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .338 to opposing hitters.
